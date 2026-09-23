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Germany plans to restrict Saxony-Anhalt’s access to secret defense plan against Russia after AfD’s election win

The Insider
Photo: Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance

Photo: Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance

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The government of German chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to withdraw the access rights of authorities in the state of Saxony- Anhalt to a classified Bundeswehr plan for combating a potential Russian attack in Eastern Europe, the New York Times reports. The document, roughly 1,000 pages long, was prepared in 2024, and the authorities of all 16 German states can currently access it. However, Berlin fears that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which won 44% in the Saxony-Anhalt election and is now forming a coalition government there, might pass the plan on to Russia.

Officials are also discussing cutting Saxony-Anhalt off from intelligence on Russian subversive activity in Europe and from investigations into far-right groups, including the AfD itself. German law enforcement authorities have officially classified the AfD branch in Saxony-Anhalt as “right-wing extremist,” and it is being monitored, including by undercover agents.

According to the Times, Germany’s allies — including Poland and some of the Nordic countries — have voiced concerns about the potential for the AfD to leak sensitive information to Moscow. Berlin assured them that it is preparing restrictions, but did not specify exactly which data the state would stop receiving. Germany’s Defense Ministry said it is assessing what information needs to be protected.

Meanwhile, AfD spokesperson Jork Herrmann said: “It would be utterly undemocratic and impossible to justify to voters to withhold intelligence information from the party based on unsubstantiated and unprovable allegations.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had promised even before the election not to share military intelligence with an AfD-led government.

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