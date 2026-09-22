Russian IT firm ITG says it is exiting NATO countries after director detained in the Netherlands amid code-theft case

Russian IT corporation ITG recently said it plans to withdraw from NATO countries after the director of its Dutch subsidiary was detained and equipment at an Amsterdam data center was disconnected. ITG founder Dmitry Gachko accused the West of violating the “basic rights” of Russian businesses and said any director with Russian roots could now “automatically come under attack.” Even before the latest incident, ITGLOBAL.COM’s Dutch subsidiary was involved in a court dispute over allegations of stolen software code. Gachko was also sanctioned by the European Union in July over his role as the owner of a company that supplies technology for Russia’s SORM surveillance system.

ITG announced on Sept. 18 that it would review its international strategy. According to the company, Dutch authorities forcibly cut power to its infrastructure on Sept. 15, the same day the ITGLOBAL.COM NL director was detained. ITG said that for more than 72 hours neither company representatives nor the lawyers it hired were able to contact the detained executive. The corporation turned to the Russian Embassy for assistance.

Industry publication ComNews identified the detained executive as German Leontyev, CEO of Amsterdam-registered ITGLOBAL.COM NL B.V. According to the outlet, he was still in custody as of the evening of Sept. 20. The company’s infrastructure was located at Equinix’s AM2 data center in Amsterdam.

After the incidents, ITG announced that it would remove its infrastructure from the Netherlands and carry out a planned withdrawal from the United States and Canada. The physical equipment, however, is not being moved out of those countries. ITG’s press service told ComNews that the company is ending agreements with partners and offering clients the option of moving their data to other countries and data centers. In the Netherlands, data is being restored from backups at new sites without waiting for access to the disconnected equipment to be restored. Equipment in the United States and Canada remains operational, while data migration is being coordinated with clients. ITG expects the process to be completed within the next several months.

“Nothing is physically moving. We are simply migrating workloads,” the company explained, adding that it plans to redirect key investments and development teams to the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Gachko said the developments showed that legal protections for businesses linked to Russia had effectively disappeared. “We believed and hoped that everything in Europe was fair and governed by the law,” he said. Instead, he claimed, “the rule of force” now applies there, describing the actions of Dutch authorities as “a regime of lawlessness.”