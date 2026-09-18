Putin gives Order of Merit to longtime friend and “wallet” Sergei Roldugin, hands out state honors to 27 propagandists from Channel One

On Sept. 18, a decree issued by Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, 3rd Class, to cellist Sergei Roldugin, who is best known not for his music, but for his role as a “wallet” — or a “secret caretaker” of the Russian leader’s unofficial wealth. The same document granted state honors to 27 employees of Kremlin-controlled television network Pervy Kanal (lit. “Channel One”), according to The Insider’s count. The document was published earlier today on Russia’s official legal information portal.

Roldugin, the artistic director of the St. Petersburg House of Music and a longtime friend of Putin, received the award “for major contributions to culture and the arts and many years of fruitful work.” Putin had already awarded him the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 4th Class, in 2021.

The Order of Merit to the Fatherland is one of Russia’s highest state decorations. It has four classes, with 1st Class being the highest.

Roldugin’s name has repeatedly appeared in investigations into the assets of people close to Putin. The 2016 Panama Papers showed that offshore structures linked to the cellist had handled more than $2 billion in transactions.

In 2023, a Zurich court convicted four managers at the Swiss subsidiary of Gazprombank who had helped open accounts for companies linked to Roldugin. The Insider reported at the time that the Swiss prosecutors’ case materials indicated the musician was only the nominal beneficiary of the companies and was acting on behalf of third parties.