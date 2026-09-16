Russian military receives sniper rounds assembled with American and Finnish components

The Insider previously reported that Russian snipers were using bullets made in NATO member states — either fully assembled foreign cartridges or hand-loaded ammunition put together by snipers themselves. Now, new evidence indicates that, in the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a Russian arms manufacturer is receiving enough Finnish and American bullets to assemble sniper ammunition for Russian military units.

Previous investigations found that more than 10 million bullets made in NATO countries were imported into Russia between March 2022 and February 2024. A significant share were high-precision bullets in .338 Lapua Magnum and .375 CheyTac calibers, which are designed for long-range shooting. Those quantities are small compared with the overall scale of the war, but the imported bullets are nonetheless important for Russian snipers.

Promtekhnologiya was founded by Russian oligarch Konstantin Nikolaev, who built the weapons company with the backing of two key officials: Dmitry Rogozin, then the Kremlin’s key figure overseeing the defense industry, and FSB General Sergei Beseda.

Nikolaev’s businesses produce weapons in Russia and import ammunition from the European Union and United States through sanctions-evasion channels. And yet, he has continued to develop business interests in Italy, where his Tuscan winery has not been seized and even continued receiving subsidies from the European Union during the full-scale war.