Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

84.17

EUR

97.13

OIL

103.68

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

288

 

 

 

 

News

Russian general who told Putin Kostyantynivka had been captured killed in Ukraine

The Insider
Russian Major General Anton Grunis receives the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov during an Aug. 27, 2026, award ceremony. Screenshot: TASS

Russian Major General Anton Grunis receives the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov during an Aug. 27, 2026, award ceremony. Screenshot: TASS

Доступно на русском

Russian Major General Anton Grunis, the commander of the 4th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade  (formerly the 4th Brigade of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic”), has been killed in the war in Ukraine, according to a report by the investigative outlet Important Stories. The death of Major General Grunis was also reported by Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Chechen Akhmat special forces unit, and by the Suvorovskoye Bratstvo (lit. “Suvorov Brotherhood”) Telegram channel, which is run by graduates of Russia’s Suvorov military schools.

The circumstances of Grunis’ death currently remain unclear. Important Stories noted that leaked records appeared to place him in Alchevsk, in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Luhansk Region. On Sept. 13, a few days before the reports began appearing, Ukrainian forces struck multiple locations across the city. Ukraine said the strikes destroyed a supply depot and a location where Russian forces stored weapons and military equipment.

Around the same time, according to the Exilenova+ monitoring channel, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) attacked military equipment in the settlement of Karpaty near Alchevsk. It is not known whether Grunis’ death was connected to those strikes.

Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Grunis took part in Russian military campaigns in Chechnya, Georgia, and Syria. He also participated in the annexation of Crimea.

More recently, Grunis commanded a brigade advancing toward Kostyantynivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region. In July, the Major General reported to Vladimir Putin that the city had been captured, and a month later he was awarded the title Hero of Russia, the country’s highest honorary distinction.

Kostyantynivka, however, has still not come fully under Russian control. The open-source intelligence project Black Bird Group and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) continue to report fighting inside the city.

The pro-war Russian Telegram channel Rybar also indicates that Ukrainian positions in the area remain, marking the territory as a contested “gray zone” that is not firmly controlled by either side.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Russian general who told Putin Kostyantynivka had been captured killed in Ukraine

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project