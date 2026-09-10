NATO allies disrupt Russian preparations to disable Arctic undersea cables near Svalbard, Reuters reports

In the spring of 2026, the UK, Norway, and the U.S. disrupted a Russian operation near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, where deep-sea vessels were practicing the use of new technology designed to covertly disable undersea cables, according to a Reuters report citing two Western officials.

According to the news agency, the operation was carried out by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, known by its Russian acronym GUGI. The highly secretive military unit operates specialized ships and deep-diving vessels and is associated with work on undersea infrastructure.

Russian deep-sea vessels simulated the use of technology that could be employed during a conflict to damage critical underwater infrastructure in a way that would make it difficult to determine who was responsible, Reuters reported.

The Russian ships were tracked by British, Norwegian and U.S. forces, and a confrontation at sea prevented the Russian side from completing the exercise. No cables were actually damaged. The UK and Norway said in April that they had detected covert GUGI activity in Arctic waters, but the alleged test of new technology, the operation’s location near Svalbard, and the fact of U.S. involvement had not previously been reported.

Reuters’ sources said British and Norwegian officials also informed Moscow that they were aware of the new technology. The aim of the Western countries was to demonstrate that such operations could be detected and to deter Russia from using it.

“We sent a clear message to Russia that they cannot operate covertly,” commented Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik. Moscow was told that attempts to attack critical infrastructure “will be detected and met with consequences,” he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied carrying out sabotage operations in NATO countries or preparing for a conflict with the alliance.

Why the cables are strategically important

Two separate fiber-optic cables, each about 1,400 kilometers long, connect the Svalbard archipelago with mainland Norway. They lie at depths of up to 2,700 meters and make up the Svalbard Undersea Cable System, effectively the archipelago’s digital backbone.

Among other things, the cables carry large volumes of satellite data from SvalSat, the world’s largest commercial ground station for polar-orbiting satellites and part of NASA’s Near Space Network. The cable system is owned by state-controlled Space Norway and has operated since January 2004.

The two cables run along parallel routes to provide redundancy — if one is damaged, traffic can be rerouted through the other.