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Russia ramping up strikes against Ukraine’s food warehouses and distribution infrastructure

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Kyiv has experienced shortages of several foodstuffs following a series of Russian strikes on warehouses and logistics centers. Supermarket deliveries have been disrupted, and Ukrainian authorities are warning of possible price growth. Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said that the logistics centers of the country’s largest supermarket chains — Novus, ATB, Silpo, and Fora — have suffered serious damage in recent weeks.

According to Vysotskyi, the current wave of strikes against food infrastructure is the largest since the start of the full-scale invasion. Whereas in 2022 Russia primarily targeted export-oriented agricultural infrastructure and the energy sector, the August–September 2026 strikes represent a systematic attack on the “domestic civilian life-support system.” Vysotskyi asserts that Russia is trying to destroy the logistics that supply Ukrainian cities with food.

Authorities estimate that the destruction of warehouses could push food prices up by roughly 2.5%, though businesses expect to see a significantly steeper rise. Dmytro Krymskyi, co-founder of Bureau of Wine, which owns the Goodwine chain, estimates the possible impact on certain goods at 15%, The Guardian writes. In a single strike on Sept. 1, for example, the company lost €4 million worth of goods at a warehouse near Kyiv.

Krymskyi notes that the problem is not limited to the loss of inventory. Companies have been forced to restructure their entire supply systems — distributing goods among smaller warehouses, searching for underground facilities, and even moving part of their stock to Poland. Because of constant air raid alerts, staff at one warehouse could work for only three to four hours a day.

In the meantime, Russia is striking other types of infrastructure critical for the sustenance of everyday life. In recent weeks, online retailers’ logistics centers and medicine warehouses have come under attack. A three-month supply of medicine was destroyed at a warehouse belonging to the pharmaceutical company Biokon, causing the company to suspend operations. Another strike hit one of the main World Health Organization humanitarian aid warehouses near Kyiv.

Presently, residents of the Ukrainian capital have not yet begun stocking up on food, as they did in the first months of the Russian invasion in 2022. As Minister Vysotskyi noted, there are no food shortages yet.

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