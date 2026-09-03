Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

86.89

EUR

100.6

OIL

95.82

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

51

 

 

 

 

News

U.S. court hands Armenian citizen two years in prison for supplying American equipment to Russia despite sanctions

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

On Sept. 2, a federal court in Austin, Texas sentenced Armenian citizen Kamo Kirakosyan to two years and two months in prison for taking part in a criminal conspiracy to illegally export goods from the United States to Russia through Armenia. The sentence was announced by Justin Simmons, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas. In April, Kirakosyan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate U.S. federal law.

According to the indictment, from February 2022 to August 2024, Kirakosyan acted on behalf of his accomplices in Russia as a front buyer for U.S.-origin goods, including components that can be used in semiconductor production. The investigative bureau TriTrace Investigations previously found that Kirakosyan was a supplier for the Russian company Vacuum.ru JSC.

The case involves three procurement episodes:

  • In March 2022, the purchase of a Matrix switching module for $2,316, which was shipped to Russia at a price of $3,290.
  • From March to September 2023 — that is, after Vacuum.ru was added to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) sanctions list on Feb. 23, 2023 — the purchase of sputtering targets for $1,870, which were resold to the customer for about $3,050.
  • An unsuccessful attempt to buy an LSC-4000 cleaning system, which can be used in semiconductor production.

For the two successful shipments, Kirakosyan received just over $2,000.

Kirakosyan presented himself to U.S. companies as a buyer from Armenia, concealing the goods’ final recipients. According to the TriTrace Investigations report, the second defendant in the case is the de facto CEO of Vacuum.ru, believed to be Sergei Rozanov, who coordinated the purchases and sanctions-evasion scheme. Other company employees, Yelena Larionova and Konstantin Orlov, are also mentioned, though they have not been charged.

Kirakosyan was detained in Germany in July 2024 and extradited to the United States in August 2025 with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and the FBI’s Berlin office. The investigation was carried out by the FBI counterintelligence task force in San Antonio together with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project