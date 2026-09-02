Political commissars onboard Chinese merchant ships can be tasked with intelligence missions, expert tells The Insider

The state-owned Chinese shipping company COSCO uses covert equipment aboard its vessels to intercept military communications off the coasts of other countries, including the United States, Reuters reported on Sept. 1, citing two senior officials in the Trump administration. According to the officials, COSCO has maintained a decades-long partnership with Beijing, allowing China to intercept communications signals from ships and aircraft in Europe, North America, and Asia.

In January 2025, the Pentagon included COSCO on its list of companies linked to the Chinese military. In April of that year, the U.S. Naval War College published a report stating that the People’s Liberation Army likely uses China’s fishing and merchant fleets for purposes of intelligence and surveillance. Chinese law requires companies in the country to assist the state with intelligence-gathering efforts.

Christopher Sharman, director of the China Maritime Studies Institute (CMSI) at the U.S. Naval War College, speaking in his personal capacity and stressing that his comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. government or the Department of War, told The Insider: