Russian authorities have created extremely favorable conditions for developers in the occupied territories of Ukraine, offering tax breaks, nearly free land leases, and loans at 3% annual interest. By August 2026, more than 1.3 million square meters of mortgage-financed housing had been under construction in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Among those profiting from this construction are entities linked to oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the family of State Duma deputy Sergei Kolunov, major regional businessmen, and a company connected to the brother of a Presidential Executive Office staffer. These individuals and entities are featured in an investigation by the independent outlet Vot Tak, which examined developers’ project declarations and financial statements.

Yevtushenkov’s AFK Sistema holds the controlling stake in construction company Etalon Group, which in turn is closely tied to the Republican Construction Company (RSK). According to Vot Tak’s calculations, Russian state-controlled VTB bank has already allocated RSK more than 26.5 billion rubles ($305.5 million) for construction in occupied Mariupol, Luhansk, and Henichesk, meaning that entities linked to Yevtushenkov are among the largest recipients of mortgage construction loans in the regions seized by Russia. In addition, employees of Yevtushenko’s AFK Sistema can buy RSK apartments through a special program offering a discount and interest-free installment plan.