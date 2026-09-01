Putin transfers third major foreign asset to a Rostec-linked company that was created just a year ago

Vladimir Putin has placed the assets of an Italian electrical equipment manufacturer under the temporary management of Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov (RSA), a Rostec-linked entity that, since its founding less than a year ago, has already been the beneficiary of three such presidential decrees.
The third asset in a year
RSA has taken over Dielectric Cable Systems (DKC), the Russian business of Italy’s Adventus International S.r.l. According to the company’s website, DKC JSC is one of the largest manufacturers of cable support systems and low-voltage equipment in Europe. Last year, DKC reported net profit of around 9 billion rubles ($111 million).
It is not the only profitable asset to have been transferred to Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov in the past year. In addition to DKC, the company has also taken over:
- the Russian assets of Danish group Rockwool, which owned four plants producing thermal and acoustic insulation materials in Russia
- the Russian business of Dutch Akzo Nobel, a paint manufacturer.
Notably, RSA is a relatively young company. According to available data in the corporate data platform SPARK, it was established in September 2025 and received its first foreign asset — the Danish one — just before New Year’s, a little more than three months later.
A little-known company and businessman from Ufa
Nothing is known about the founders of RSA (that information is hidden in SPARK). There is also no information about its staff. The company ended its first partial year of operation with a loss of around 160,000 rubles ($1,843). Its sole listed employee is CEO Timur Rustemovich Amirov, a 33-year-old native of Bashkortostan.
In data examined by The Insider, Amirov's employment history since 2016 includes work at the Development Corporation of the Republic of Bashkortostan. In July 2021, for example, he had food delivered from Yandex Eats to his workplace at 46 Tukayev Street in Ufa — the same address as the corporation and of the Bashkortostan government.
Amirov built his career with the help of his father, Rustem Amirov. From 2020 to 2021, the elder Amirov headed Ufa’s municipal Specialized Department for the Repair and Maintenance of Artificial Structures (SURSIS), and before that he had spent more than nine years running Bashkortostan’s Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 104. The elder Amirov also made headlines, but in connection with a criminal case involving the abuse of office related to irregularities in equipment procurement. In April of this year, a court sentenced him to two years in prison (albeit on a suspended sentence).
Another curious detail about the younger Amirov is his black Tesla Model Y bearing the patriotic license plate S999VO. The plate previously belonged to a Chevrolet Niva operated by the public amenities service of Ufa’s Oktyabrsky District. In spring 2022, the Niva was bought by its current owner, who transferred the plate to his electric car. In 2026, the Tesla bearing the “SVO” plate was photographed on the streets of Moscow.
The business activities of the 33-year-old Amirov have developed beyond just Ufa. He is a beneficiary of the Leningrad Region-based LLC Cirkut, which trades in electrical equipment, and until 2024 he was a co-owner of the St. Petersburg-based trading company Spetsmash. None of this, however, would seem to have prepared him to take control of a multibillion-ruble business comprising the assets of foreign companies.
The Rostec trail
Earlier this year, The Bell offered its own answer to the question of who might ultimately benefit from the activities of RSA. Citing a source close to the Russian government, the outlet wrote that Rostec structures are behind Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov. Another source told The Bell that when RSA was taking over the assets of Danish company Rockwool, he saw a letter bearing Putin’s instructions that the business be transferred specifically for the benefit of Rostec, which is headed by longtime Putin associate Sergei Chemezov.
The Rostec theory is also supported by the business activities of the younger Amirov’s previous employer, the Development Corporation of the Republic of Bashkortostan (KRRB), which works with investors in the region on turnkey projects, helping them with paperwork, site selection, information support, and other matters.
Rostec has several key manufacturing enterprises in the region. These include NPO Stankostroenie in Sterlitamak and the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise (KumAPP), part of the Russian Helicopters holding company. When cooperation with Russian Helicopters was just getting underway in the region, the Bashkortostan government set up an interagency commission whose members included representatives of the Development Corporation of the Republic of Bashkortostan.
The corporation also operates several industrial parks in the republic and the Alga Special Economic Zone, often serving as a link between businesses and the regional authorities. Timur Amirov’s younger brother, Almaz Amirov, is listed as the corporation’s deputy director for capital construction.