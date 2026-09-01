Putin transfers third major foreign asset to a Rostec-linked company that was created just a year ago

RSA has taken over Dielectric Cable Systems (DKC), the Russian business of Italy’s Adventus International S.r.l. According to the company’s website, DKC JSC is one of the largest manufacturers of cable support systems and low-voltage equipment in Europe. Last year, DKC reported net profit of around 9 billion rubles ($111 million).

It is not the only profitable asset to have been transferred to Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov in the past year. In addition to DKC, the company has also taken over:

the Russian assets of Danish group Rockwool , which owned four plants producing thermal and acoustic insulation materials in Russia

, which owned four plants producing thermal and acoustic insulation materials in Russia the Russian business of Dutch Akzo Nobel, a paint manufacturer.

Notably, RSA is a relatively young company. According to available data in the corporate data platform SPARK, it was established in September 2025 and received its first foreign asset — the Danish one — just before New Year’s, a little more than three months later.