Orwellian knockoff: The Insider exposed the Russian origins of a plot to burn down a Slovak arms plant

The Insider has uncovered several signs indicating that the little-known “anti-war” group Global Citizens Against War 1984 (GCAW1984) is of Russian provenance. In late August, GCAW1984 claimed responsibility for planning an arson attack on a plant in Slovakia belonging to Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyeton.

GCAW1984 describes itself as an international anti-war movement unaffiliated with any state and opposed to militarization regardless of the country involved. The group has called companies producing weapons for conflict zones “legitimate targets” and threatened further acts of sabotage. It has also hinted at a possible future attack on a U.S.-Israeli missile production plant that is planned to be opened in Germany.

The first sign that Russian is the native language of GCAW1984 was found on the group’s Instagram account, which is run in English but but features two saved story collections with the same Russian name (“Актуальное”). The Insider checked them with Instagram’s interface set to English, and the label remained in Russian, meaning that the word “Актуальное” was entered in Russian by whoever managed the account.

Several more traces have survived in the website’s source code. The site was created using Hostinger AI Builder, and the page code contains the generator: Hostinger AI Builder tag. The code suggests that a ready-made template was used to create the site and was not fully customized for GCAW1984. Its configuration still contains the template name “bulletin.”

An unusual detail emerged in the formatting of the site’s text. The page’s main font is Poppins, but within a quote from George Orwell’s novel 1984, a small fragment retains different formatting: font-family: "YS Text", -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Arial, Helvetica, "Arial Unicode MS", sans-serif.

YS Text is the proprietary font of Russian internet search giant Yandex. Since the font is not used elsewhere in GCAW1984’s website design and appears only within a separate fragment of text, it may have been carried into the editor along with formatting copied from another source.

Notably, the quote from Orwell itself points to a possible Russian-language source. Although 1984 was written in English, GCAW1984 does not use the original English wording.

Orwell’s sentence reads as the author actually wrote it reads:

Being in a minority, even a minority of one, did not make you mad.

On the GCAW1984 website, however, a re-translated version appears:

Just because you're in the minority, or even in the singular, doesn't mean you're crazy.

The wording “even in the singular” sounds unnatural when applied to a person in English. It does, however, correspond quite literally to a common Russian translation of the same sentence:

«Если ты в меньшинстве — и даже в единственном числе, — это не значит, что ты безумен».

This is, for example, the version published in Russian by the Quotes of Famous People portal, Eksmo, and Russian-language digital libraries.