Ukrainian drones hit Ozon warehouses in Russia’s Dagestan, Adygea, Krasnodar Krai, and Stavropol Krai

Overnight into Aug. 24, Ukrainian drones struck four Ozon marketplace warehouses across different regions of Russia simultaneously. As the company’s press service reports, a UAV hit a logistics center on the outskirts of Krasnodar (the town of Enem), causing a “major fire.” The warehouse has been shut down.

“Items stored at the warehouse will be hidden from the marketplace storefront and will not be available to order. Orders being shipped from this warehouse will be cancelled, and customers will receive refunds... We are temporarily not accepting seller deliveries for security reasons. We ask our sellers to choose alternative warehouses for shipment and submit delivery requests there. Logistics routes to the affected warehouse have already been cancelled and will be redistributed among other facilities.”

Two children were killed in the attack on Krasnodar Krai, reports regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who said drone debris fell on a private children’s center in Krasnodar. Seven more children and two adults were injured.

Subsequently, employees at Ozon’s warehouses in Adygeysk (Republic of Adygea) and Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol Krai) were evacuated due to the drone threat. “The facilities themselves and the goods inside were not damaged,” the press service reports.