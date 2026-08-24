Zelensky says Ukraine had no role in Nord Stream sabotage as two Ukrainians remain in custody in Germany

Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to journalists’ questions during a meeting with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) summit, stated that Ukrainian authorities were not involved in the 2022 act of sabotage that disabled the Nord Stream pipelines. As Yevropeiska Pravda reports, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv stands ready to assist its European partners in investigating the case.

“We have discussed the matter with the German side at a high level. They know perfectly well that Ukraine was not responsible for the implementation and the very idea of implementing the relevant operation… We are always willing to help our partners. We are already doing so, of course. Our Prosecutor General’s Office is handling this. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is handling this. There are ongoing contacts. We are open to everything.”

To date, two people have been arrested at Germany’s request as part of its investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Both are Ukrainian nationals: Serhiy Kuznetsov and Volodymyr Zhuravlev. Kuznetsov was detained in Italy and extradited to Germany, while Zhuravlev was initially detained in Poland but was released after a Polish court refused his extradition. In August 2026, Zhuravlev was arrested yet again in connection with the case, this time in Croatia.

In late September 2022, a series of explosions damaged two pipelines: Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. The explosions were recorded near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. Shortly afterward, four leaks were discovered across three of the four pipelines in the Nord Stream network. German investigators believe that seven Ukrainian nationals took part in the operation: four divers (including Zhuravlev), an explosives specialist, the captain of the yacht Andromeda, and Serhiy Kuznetsov, who ran the operation.

In December, Der Spiegel reported that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry confirmed that Kuznetsov had been serving in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces at the time the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. In January, a ruling by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice stating that the pipeline explosions were “in all likelihood” organized “on behalf of a foreign state” was made public. The remainder of the document makes clear that the reference is to Ukraine.

The Ukraine–NB8 summit took place on Aug. 23 in Kyiv, bringing together the leaders of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.