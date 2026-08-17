EU resident faces treason charges after Binance shared transaction data with the Russian authorities, rights group says

Security officials in Moscow received sensitive information from cryptocurrency exchange Binance while preparing a case against Yury Belenky, an IT specialist who has lived in Bulgaria since 2015 but regularly traveled to Russia. Belensky was detained in 2025 and accused of making several transfers to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Azov Regiment. The case is based in large part on a detailed report that Binance sent in response to a request from Russia’s Investigative Committee, according to a report by the human rights project Pervy Otdel (lit. “Department One”).

Belenky was detained at a Moscow airport in September 2025 — originally on a petty hooliganism charge before being placed in pretrial detention over suspected “financing of terrorism” under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code.

Investigators accused Belenky of making six transfers totaling 742.26 USDT (a cryptocurrency token pegged to the U.S. dollar). The Ukrainian wallet’s address had been published by journalist Arkady Babchenko, who organizes fundraising drives in support of the Ukrainian army. Babchenko’s cryptocurrency addresses are public, meaning any user can view their transaction history and current balance. Russian security officials learned about Belenky’s specific transfers thanks to Babchenko’s Telegram chat, where users reported their donations.