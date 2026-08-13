German counterintelligence warns of Russian Matryoshka bot campaign before September’s state and local elections

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has issued an official warning about a Russian disinformation campaign ahead of several state and local elections scheduled for September. The agency directly linked the campaign to the Russian Matryoshka bot network, which The Insider has extensively covered in its reporting.

“This campaign is characterized by short English-language videos that mimic the layout of well-known German media outlets. Using sensationalist headlines and biased claims, it spreads narratives aimed at polarizing East and West Germany, stirring up anti-federal sentiment, and discrediting state and local politicians,” the agency said.

The BfV found that in August, bots on X (Twitter) spread posts with the hashtag #TimeToDivideGermany, promoting the renewed division of Germany into East and West while calling such a split a “historical necessity.” The agency said that in 2026, regional and local politicians were the targets of smear campaigns.

“Those particularly affected are politicians from parties that represent political positions not in line with the strategic interests of the Russian Federation,” the BfV said.

Germany will hold elections this fall to the state parliaments (Landtags) of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, both in the former East Germany. Elections will also be held for Berlin’s parliament and for local offices in Lower Saxony.

Earlier, Gabriel Attal, a French presidential candidate and leader of the Renaissance party, filed a complaint over alleged foreign interference by Russian online networks. Attal’s lawyers said France’s General Secretariat for Defense and National Security— along with the Viginum agency, which monitors foreign digital interference — had warned of disinformation campaigns targeting the politician.

Viginum confirmed to AFP that it had linked the operation to the pro-Russian Matryoshka bot network with a high degree of confidence. On Aug. 4, the day before Attal’s first complaint, The Insider reported on eight fake videos designed to look like reports by BFM, RFI, Le Parisien, AFP, France 24, Le Figaro, Libération, and Le Monde.