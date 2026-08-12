U.S. court orders jail, deportation for captain of Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Marinera

A U.S. federal court sentenced the captain of the shadow fleet tanker Marinera — formerly known as the Bella 1 (IMO: 9230880) — to 10 months in prison, to be followed by deportation, The Maritime Executive reported on Aug. 10. The captain, Avtandil Kalandadze, a 47-year-old Georgian citizen, pleaded guilty in June to one count of refusing to “heave to,” a maritime term meaning to stop or slow a vessel and hold position, after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Munro ordered him to do so. He had faced up to five years in prison.

Kalandadze commanded the Bella 1 from September through late December 2025. The tanker was headed to Venezuela when the Munro tried to stop it as part of a U.S. maritime blockade. The vessel did not comply and crossed the Atlantic, prompting a Coast Guard pursuit.

During the crossing, the tanker changed its name from Bella 1 to Marinera and was re-registered under the Russian flag. On Jan. 7, U.S. forces boarded the vessel between Iceland and the British Isles. The Insider reported at the time that the operation, carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. military with support from British forces, followed a chase that had lasted for more than two weeks. Media reports said Russian warships and a submarine were also heading to the area, but U.S. forces seized the tanker before they arrived.

As it was being pursued, the Marinera attempted to conceal its route. Satellite data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence provided to The Insider showed no stable AIS signal in the North Atlantic, and the vessel abruptly changed course on the day of the operation.

U.S. prosecutors also alleged that while Kalandadze was commanding the Bella 1, the tanker carried about 1.8 million barrels of Iranian-origin oil to Asia. Prosecutors said the crew turned off AIS and hid the vessel’s name during a ship-to-ship transfer, a practice in which oil or other cargo is moved between vessels at sea — a tactic that can be used to obscure the cargo’s origin. In 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on the registered owner of the Bella 1, Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises, for carrying sanctioned cargoes on behalf of Hezbollah. U.S. authorities classify the vessel as part of the “shadow fleet,” a term used for tankers that try to evade sanctions or restrictions on oil shipments.