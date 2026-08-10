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Russian engineers return to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant after wartime evacuation

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The Bushehr nuclear plant in southern Iran. Photo: Getty Images

The Bushehr nuclear plant in southern Iran. Photo: Getty Images

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Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, has begun returning its specialists to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, CEO Alexei Likhachev told reporters from state-controlled new agency TASS.

“We have begun returning [our] specialists to the construction site of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The first five engineering and technical staff members have already arrived at our residential settlement and begun carrying out their professional duties,” Likhachev said, adding that a total of 25 Russian specialists are now at the plant.

Rosatom reported in early April that it was evacuating its employees and their families from Bushehr.

“We are completing the planned evacuation of our employees. More than 200 people will leave the plant this week — this is the final group,” Likhachev said at the time.

The Russians were evacuated after the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran in late February. Iranian authorities reported shelling at the nuclear plant on several occasions.

Bushehr, Iran’s first nuclear power plant, was built with Russian involvement in the southern city of Bushehr. Its first reactor was completed in 2013, while the second and third units are still under construction. As of 2025, approximately 500 Russians were working there.

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