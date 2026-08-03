Russian military test Kurier ground robot near Unit 3 of Zaporizhzhia NPP in possible violation of Geneva Conventions

The outlet’s sources at the time reported the deployment of equipment, ammunition, and several hundred Russian military personnel near the reactor units. Later, plant employees recounted how Russian military personnel had stored ammunition near the turbines and had access to the reactor unit rooms.

Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions requires parties to a conflict to avoid placing military facilities near nuclear power plants (though an exception is permitted provided that military assets in the area are there solely to provide for the defense of the plant).

IAEA pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict also stipulate that the ZNPP must not be used as a base or depot for heavy weapons or as a basing location for military personnel capable of attacking from the plant. On July 30, the agency reported an increase in military activity in the area of the ZNPP and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, describing the situation as a serious threat to nuclear safety.