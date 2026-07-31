Head of Kyrgyzstan’s Presidential Property Management Department found to hold valid Russian passport

Journalists from Kyrgyz media outlets Kloop and Temirov Live have found that Kanybek Tumanbaev, Kyrgyzstan’s chief administrator of presidential affairs — one of President Sadyr Japarov’s closest associates and the de facto head of a presidential state corporation — has held a Russian passport since 2006. The Insider verified this information and can confirm its accuracy. The official’s dual citizenship could violate as many as three national laws.

Tumanbaev’s Russian citizenship and the risk of legal violations

On July 23, the investigative outlet Kloop, along with Temirov Live journalist Bolot Temirov, published a joint investigation into the dual citizenship of Kanybek Tumanbaev, who has served as Kyrgyzstan’s chief administrator of presidential affairs since May 2022. The Insider cross-checked the information against two independent sets of leaked Russian database records.

According to both sources, in April 2006 Kanybek Turgunbekovich Tumanbaev received a Russian passport issued by the Department of Internal Affairs of Volgograd’s Traktorozavodsky district. In June 2018, Tumanbaev obtained a new passport from the Russian Federal Migration Service office for Krasnodar Krai in the city of Anapa; this document remains valid at present. Therefore, Tumanbaev had held Russian citizenship long before he rose to prominence in Kyrgyz politics.

Neither the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration nor Tumanbaev himself responded to journalists’ inquiries about the existence of a second citizenship and the grounds on which it was obtained. Notably, for a Presidential Property Management official, holding a Russian passport contradicts three separate provisions of Kyrgyz law:

Article 38 of the Constitution prohibits citizens serving in political and ad hoc state positions from holding another citizenship;

Article 22 of the Law on Citizenship prohibits persons holding another citizenship from occupying senior positions in state bodies; this article also requires citizens to notify the authorities of the existence of a second citizenship;

Article 15 of the Law on State Civil Service and Municipal Service reiterates the prohibition on persons holding foreign citizenship from occupying senior positions.

Journalists emphasize that concealment of foreign citizenship constitutes legal grounds for dismissal from one’s position.

Who is Kanybek Tumanbaev and why does his passport matter?

Tumanbaev has managed to develop his career under three different Kyrgyz presidents. Before Sadyr Japarov came to power, Tumanbaev was affiliated with ex-president Almazbek Atambayev (in 2015, Tumanbaev ran for parliament on Atambayev’s Social Democratic Party ticket, and he later took part in the 2020 elections on the Birimdik party ticket of ex-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov. In October 2020, when Jeenbekov was replaced by Sadyr Japarov amid protests, Tumanbaev quickly found a place on the new president’s team — in May 2022, Japarov appointed Tumanbaev chief administrator of presidential affairs.