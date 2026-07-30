Russia fires 74 missiles and 284 drones at Ukraine, killing eight, including three children

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured in Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine overnight into July 30, Volodymyr Zelensky reported. Six people, including three children, were killed in Dnipropetrovsk Region, and one more in Kyiv. In Lviv, a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in a damaged residential building.

As the Ukrainian Air Force stated, Russia used 358 aerial attack weapons: 74 missiles, along with 284 drones of various types. The military recorded four Zircon and Oniks anti-ship missiles, 9 Iskander-M, S-400, and KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 61 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles. The main directions of attack were the Kyiv and Lviv regions.

Ukrainian forces said they downed or jammed 320 targets: one ballistic and 54 cruise missiles, as well as 265 drones. However, 20 sites were hit by a total of three anti-ship, six ballistic, and two cruise missiles, as well as 17 strike drones. Information on eight more missiles is still being verified.

One missile struck residential buildings in the village of Radushne near Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih. According to data from the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, six people were killed, including a six-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 17. Zelensky said their parents were also killed, while two other children survived. Eight people were injured. A separate strike on the Nikopol district injured two people.