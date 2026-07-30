Russia fires 74 missiles and 284 drones at Ukraine, killing eight, including three children

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured in Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine overnight into July 30, Volodymyr Zelensky reported. Six people, including three children, were killed in Dnipropetrovsk Region, and one more in Kyiv. In Lviv, a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in a damaged residential building.
As the Ukrainian Air Force stated, Russia used 358 aerial attack weapons: 74 missiles, along with 284 drones of various types. The military recorded four Zircon and Oniks anti-ship missiles, 9 Iskander-M, S-400, and KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 61 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles. The main directions of attack were the Kyiv and Lviv regions.
Ukrainian forces said they downed or jammed 320 targets: one ballistic and 54 cruise missiles, as well as 265 drones. However, 20 sites were hit by a total of three anti-ship, six ballistic, and two cruise missiles, as well as 17 strike drones. Information on eight more missiles is still being verified.
One missile struck residential buildings in the village of Radushne near Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih. According to data from the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, six people were killed, including a six-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 17. Zelensky said their parents were also killed, while two other children survived. Eight people were injured. A separate strike on the Nikopol district injured two people.
In Kyiv, one person was killed, and another two were injured. Rescuers fought fires at a market in the Obolon district — at a garage cooperative, and at a five-story non-residential building in the Sviatoshyn district. In the village of Skybin in Kyiv Region, a two-story private home was partially destroyed and two neighboring houses were damaged. Five people were injured, including a child; three were pulled from the rubble.
In Lviv, two apartment buildings and non-residential facilities were damaged. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, eight people were injured and seven more were rescued. Debris removal is ongoing at the site of the strike. Strikes also hit the Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
Zelensky linked the consequences of the attack to delays in supplying Ukraine with defenses against Russian ballistic missiles:
“This Russian terror once again proves: protection from the Russian missile threat is the most critical task in saving the lives of our people. And this is a task that cannot fall to Ukraine alone, to one country alone. All partners know how and with what means they can help. The delays in aid, the delays in deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles — these lead to the destruction and casualties that we are, sadly, witnessing today. It is vital to uphold the protection of life. Thank you to all who are truly helping!”
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the mass attack, claiming that its targets were military airfields, defense industry facilities, telecommunications and logistics centers, and three dry cargo ships near Odesa. The ministry provided no evidence for these claims. The Russian Defense Ministry then published an image with the caption: “We’re setting the morning ablaze, we’re lighting up the sky.”