Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

88.1

USD

78.7

EUR

89.63

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

86

 

 

 

 

News

Former head of RT’s French division Ksenia Fedorova to be expelled from France

The Insider
Ksenia Fedorova. Photo: AFP

Ksenia Fedorova. Photo: AFP

Доступно на русском

Ksenia Fedorova, the former head of the French division of the Russian state-controlled propaganda channel RT (formerly Russia Today), will be expelled from France, according to a report by Libération published earlier today. The newspaper writes that representatives of the Paris police served Fedorova's lawyer Emmanuel Piwnica with a deportation order on July 29.

The document says Fedorova’s actions “undermine the fundamental interests of the state” and that her presence in France “poses a serious threat to public order.” The French authorities believe she is taking part in a disinformation campaign carried out by Moscow “aimed at manipulating public opinion” and “undermining the confidence of European citizens, and in particular French citizens, in their institutions.”

Libération noted that Fedorova has lived in France for the past 10 years.

In early February 2022, French authorities opened an investigation into RT France. In January 2023, the channel’s bank accounts were frozen, after which Fedorova said it would cease operations. She remained in France and took a job at CNews, a right-wing conservative television channel.

In 2019, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan claimed that RT France, along with Fedorova personally, had received threats.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project