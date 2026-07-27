EU cancels ban on Russian sable fur due to pressure from Italy and Greece

The European Union has removed dressed and processed Russian sable pelts from its list of goods banned from import. The restriction was lifted a mere three months after being introduced in April 2026, Euractiv reports.

The European Commission explained the exemption by pointing to Russia’s dominant position in the global sable fur market, emphasizing that European producers have virtually no alternative suppliers. Italy and Greece, the largest importers of Russian sable pelts among EU member states, pushed for the ban to be lifted, a European diplomat told the outlet.

As stated in the regulation of the EU Council reviewed by The Insider, dressed or tanned pelts of the Martes zibellina sable species, falling under customs code CN 4302, were removed from the sanctions list. However, the ban on importing other tanned fur pelts remains in place. Finished goods made from Russian fur likewise cannot be imported into the EU, and European companies are still prohibited from exporting fur clothing to Russia as a luxury item.