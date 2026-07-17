“Don’t touch what works”: Ukrainians protest dismissal of popular defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov

Protests took place in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on July 16 as citizens expressed their disapproval of Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to a report by local publication Suspilne. Fedorov confirmed that he was leaving the post the day before.

Fedorov, 35, is widely seen as a key architect of Ukraine’s drone-focused approach to the war against Russia. He led the Defense Ministry for six months before being excluded from the new government that is being formed after the Cabinet’s resignation earlier this week.

Pavlo Yelizarov, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, also submitted his resignation, calling Fedorov’s departure “a great evil for Ukraine’s defense capability.”