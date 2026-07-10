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Russian pro-war blogger Yegor Guzenko sent to pretrial detention in extremism case

The Insider
Yegor Guzenko. Photo: Trinadtsaty (@Z13_Separ) / Telegram

Yegor Guzenko. Photo: Trinadtsaty (@Z13_Separ) / Telegram

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Russian pro-war blogger Yegor Guzenko, an active duty serviceman known as Trinadtsaty (lit. “The Thirteenth”), has been arrested for two months on charges of extremism, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

Reports earlier this week confirmed that Guzenko had been charged under Article 282 of Russia’s Criminal Code, the country’s extremism statute. The editors of his Telegram channel also reported the charge.

The details of the case, along with the specific accusations against the self-styled “war correspondent,” are unknown.

In June, Guzenko was detained by Russian military police. The authors of his channel said at the time they feared that after his detention he could be “zeroed out,” a term used in Russian pro-war circles to mean extrajudicial execution via methods such as being sent on an assignment known to be almost certainly fatal.

Before his detention, Guzenko had expressed sharp criticism of Vladimir Putin, writing in April that the Russian leader ought to explain how shutdowns of mobile phone service and internet access were justified based on security reasons.

“Forgive me, of course, but you know, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, what you are saying now is an outright lie. Your shutdowns of mobile phone service and the internet do not protect anyone. This is all a lie,” he wrote.

After that, according to the Trinadtsaty channel, Guzenko had his phone taken away and was sent on an assault mission.

This was not the blogger’s first arrest. In 2024, he had a conflict with the Chechen Akhmat unit and its commander, Apti Alaudinov. Guzenko was then detained in Russia’s Stavropol Region on accusations of assault. He was released from pretrial detention after signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense. He later said he had been beaten and tortured after his arrest.

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