Representatives of Russia’s indigenous peoples at UN events are linked to Moscow’s security services, Arctida reports

Despite his formally independent status, in 2024 Tsykarev co-authored an updated indigenous peoples’ engagement policy for Norilsk Nickel, the Russian mining and metallurgy giant. According to Tsykarev, the consultants made two visits to settlements in Taimyr and Murmansk Region, and the company’s management largely approved their proposals. In 2023, at a UNPFII session, a report from Tsykarev presented Norilsk Nickel’s efforts to resettle members of the Nenets people in a positive light, calling it consistent with the principle of free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC).

In addition, Tsykarev serves as program director of the School of Public Diplomacy for Indigenous Peoples of Russia — a joint project of MGIMO, RAIPON, and FADN that is tasked with training young leaders to represent indigenous peoples’ interests at the federal and international levels. The school’s main sponsor is Norilsk Nickel.

Tsykarev is also closely connected to the inter-regional public organization Indigenous Peoples Union (KMNSOYUZ), led by Antonina Gorbunova, his successor as a member of the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The two frequently give speeches at the same events.

According to financial transaction data obtained by Arctida, in the period 2021-2025 KMNSOYUZ received 91.8 million rubles ($1.2 million) from Norilsk Nickel — approximately 63% of the organization’s total budget for that period. Moreover, one-fifth of all KMNSOYUZ spending ultimately flowed to Tsykarev’s own accounts: over the same period, transfers were made to him both as an individual and as a sole proprietor as payment for “consulting services.” In 2021, he received 1.4 million rubles ($18,360) from the organization; by 2024, this had grown to 6.6 million ($86,500); and in 2025, to 8.4 million ($110,200). Over four years, his income from KMNSOYUZ grew sixfold while the organization’s overall budget remained essentially unchanged.

There is another interesting detail in Tsykarev’s biography: in 2018, Finnish authorities denied his visa application, citing national security grounds. Estonia subsequently made the same visa decision.

Repression of indigenous activists

At the same time Russian representatives closely associated with intelligence services and extractive companies are making statements at UN venues, the authorities in Moscow are carrying out repressive measures against indigenous activists in the country. This past December, Darya Yegereva — a representative of the Selkups, a human rights defender, and a climate activist who for many years championed the interests of Russia’s indigenous peoples at international forums — was arrested in Moscow.