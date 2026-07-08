Three men accused of torturing Ukrainian prisoners found living freely in Russia, BBC reports

Journalists identified more than 90 sites in occupied Ukrainian territory where civilians and prisoners of war were held. Around a third were unofficial detention sites located in garages, hotels, former tax service offices, and other buildings. The BBC found another 102 detention sites inside Russia.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, torture and abuse of civilians at these sites is systematic. Former prisoners have described beatings, electric shocks, mock executions and sexualized violence. In May 2026, the United Nations added Russia to a list of countries suspected of using sexualized violence in conflict zones. Ukrainian prosecutors have opened cases against dozens of guards accused of abusing Ukrainians in Russian prisons. Some have already been convicted in absentia, but only two people linked to Izolyatsia have received actual prison sentences: Roman Lyagin, who was sentenced in April 2026 to 15 years in a case concerning the creation of a secret prison, and the former head of Izolyatsia, Denis Kulikovsky, who received the same sentence in January 2024.

The Insider previously reported on abductions, torture, and the yearslong imprisonment of Ukrainian civilians in territories occupied by Russia and pro-Russian formations starting from 2014. In January 2026, The Insider published testimonies from Ukrainian women who returned from Russian captivity. They said they had been detained for supporting Ukraine, possessing Ukrainian books, maintaining contact with relatives, and alleged ties to the SBU.

Rights groups estimate that between 15,000 civilian Ukrainian prisoners may have passed through Russian prisons in recent years. There is no precise data on how many civilians were abducted and held before 2022 in the Russian-created Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics.”