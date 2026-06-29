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Superyacht linked to Putin spotted off the coast of Denmark

The Insider
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The superyacht Graceful, which has been linked to Vladimir Putin, has appeared on radar for the first time since 2022. It was spotted off the coast of Denmark accompanied by a warship, according to a report by Danish broadcaster DR.

The superyacht passed through Danish waters on the evening of Monday, June 29, according to data from the vessel-tracking service MarineTraffic cited by DR.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence data analyzed by The Insider shows Graceful appeared on radar June 28 north of the German coast. It has now entered the Skagerrak, the strait between Denmark and southern Norway.

The Graceful entered the Skagerrak earlier today

The Graceful entered the Skagerrak earlier today

Source: Starboard Maritime Intelligence

The yacht’s destination is listed as Istanbul.

Graceful’s appearance on vessel-tracking services — and off Denmark — was unexpected. The yacht’s AIS transmitter had been switched off since late August 2022. Since then, however, it has been seen several times in the Baltic Sea — near St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad and off the coast of Estonia.

Graceful did not appear alone. Putin’s yacht is being escorted by the patrol boat Voevoda and a Russian destroyer, which can also be seen in satellite images.

This satellite image marks the Graceful (1), the Voevoda patrol boat (2), a Russian destroyer (3) and a Danish patrol boat (4)

This satellite image marks the Graceful (1), the Voevoda patrol boat (2), a Russian destroyer (3) and a Danish patrol boat (4)

Source: DR

The superyacht Graceful was built in 2014 at Sevmash, Russia’s largest shipyard. It is only one of several yachts that media reports have tied to Putin. In 2023, the investigative team of the late Alexei Navalny reported that Graceful had undergone major renovations in order to meet the “growing demands of its owner.”

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