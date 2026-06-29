Superyacht linked to Putin spotted off the coast of Denmark

The superyacht Graceful, which has been linked to Vladimir Putin, has appeared on radar for the first time since 2022. It was spotted off the coast of Denmark accompanied by a warship, according to a report by Danish broadcaster DR.

The superyacht passed through Danish waters on the evening of Monday, June 29, according to data from the vessel-tracking service MarineTraffic cited by DR.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence data analyzed by The Insider shows Graceful appeared on radar June 28 north of the German coast. It has now entered the Skagerrak, the strait between Denmark and southern Norway.