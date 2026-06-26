At least 11 Russian “shadow fleet” ships passed through the English Channel after Britain detained Smyrtos, including UK-sanctioned vessels

The following vessels continue operating without sanctions:

CHEM NICHOLAS (IMO 9374416)

(IMO 9374416) WAN HE (IMO 9248461)

(IMO 9248461) ANNA MARIA P (IMO 9288368)

According to Ukrainian intelligence, all three vessels have taken part in the export of Russian oil or petroleum products after the G7 and EU oil embargo and price cap policy were introduced.

Several other vessels are under Ukrainian sanctions only, including:

CHRYSTAL SKY (IMO 9334569)

(IMO 9334569) PASIPHAE (IMO 9289518)

(IMO 9289518) ETERNAL (IMO 9273351)

At the same time, tankers under sanctions imposed by the UK, the EU, the United States, and other Western countries continue to pass through the English Channel, including:

FORWARDER (IMO 9419448)

(IMO 9419448) NASLEDIE (IMO 9293002)

(IMO 9293002) DINASTY (IMO 9311622)

(IMO 9311622) ALMOND (IMO 9385142)

(IMO 9385142) PROGRESS (IMO 9306627)

Three more vessels are now heading toward the English Channel. The first two are under Ukrainian sanctions, while the third is under sanctions imposed by the UK, the EU, the United States, Switzerland, Canada, and Ukraine:

ARINA (IMO 9248813)

(IMO 9248813) ZHUO YUAN (IMO 9408683)

(IMO 9408683) BOND (IMO 9412335)

According to the British military, some Russian “shadow fleet” tankers passing through the English Channel are being escorted by the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich. The Royal Navy has been tracking the frigate almost continuously since late April. Several media outlets have reported that the vessel has periodically experienced fuel problems and has effectively been drifting in the English Channel. To remain near British shores for extended periods, Admiral Grigorovich refuels at sea using the repair ship PM-82, according to reports from signals intelligence (SIGINT) specialists.

Most ships bypass the English Channel

At the same time, some operators chose to avoid the English Channel after the detention of the Smyrtos. The Insider can report that since June 14, at least 29 Russian “shadow fleet” tankers have bypassed the UK and Ireland while sailing from the Atlantic Ocean back to Russian Baltic Sea ports, choosing a much longer route in order to avoid the Channel.

Three additional tankers that bypassed the UK from the west through the Atlantic were not included in the count because they did not turn into the Baltic Sea but instead sailed to Murmansk, a route for which passage through the English Channel is not essential.