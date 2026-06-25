Beretta CEO served on board of Russian arms importer after start of war in Ukraine, supplying Benelli shotguns used by Russian forces

Arrests in the United States, silence in Europe

In December 2024, a joint investigation by The Insider, Czechia’s Investigace.cz, Italy’s IRPI Media and Kazakhstan’s vlast.kz described several arrangements that allowed Western weapons and ammunition to continue reaching Russia. The response by regulators on each side of the Atlantic was sharply different.

The United States sanctioned Beretta’s Russian company, Russian Eagle LLC, in June 2024. In late January 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security — likely acting on a tip from counterparts in the U.S. — arrested a gang member who had been bringing disassembled U.S.-made firearms into Russia. Several days later, Kyrgyz citizen Sergei Zharnovnikov was arrested in the United States. His firm, Azhy Mamat Company LLC, supplied Russia with U.S.-made KRISS Vector and Kel-Tec carbines, as well as Austrian Glock pistols. Another of Zharnovnikov’s accomplices was arrested later. Then, on March 30, 2026, Italian citizen Manfred Gruber appeared in federal court in Brooklyn, ultimately pleading guilty to smuggling more than $540,000 worth of ammunition.

The trail of the last two men leads to Beretta’s Russian partner, Mikhail Khubutia. Before the full-scale war, Khubutia’s company, Kolchuga — literally translated as “chain mail” — worked directly with Manfred Gruber’s Bignami S.p.A. In 2022 and 2023, Orel LLC, owned by Khubutia’s son, received the previously mentioned Glock pistols and KRISS Vector carbines from Zharnovnikov’s company. One might have expected European regulators to respond even more decisively than their U.S. counterparts. In practice, however, the opposite has happened.

In February 2024, IRPI Media sent requests that included thousands of serial numbers of weapons delivered to Russia. Italy’s Financial Security Committee (CSF), whose duties include “monitoring the functioning of the system for preventing and countering the activities of countries that threaten international peace and security,” told IRPI Media that it was “not competent in matters of imposing arms embargoes.” The economy, foreign, and defense ministries did not respond to the outlet’s requests.

On Feb. 18, 2026, the security commission of the Italian Chamber of Deputies held a hearing on national security and new threats. Beretta S.p.A. President Franco Gussalli Beretta and Beretta S.p.A. CEO Carlo Ferlito answered legislators’ questions. When lawmaker Marco Pellegrini asked them about the smuggling of the holding company’s weapons to Russia, they assured him that no more than 15 hunting shotguns had reached Russia since the start of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. When Pellegrini followed up by asking about thousands of weapons, including sniper rifles, the chair effectively closed the session. Below is a transcript of the final minutes:

Marco Pellegrini: “...I just wanted to make it clear that obviously I would never have asked the question if I had gathered, from reading newspaper articles, that the number of rifles was limited to fifteen units. I, on the other hand, had the opportunity to read – the source is IrpiMedia.eu, so maybe someone from Beretta will be able to verify it – an article that spoke of over six thousand rifles and pistols and, among other things, also sniper rifles, as well as 1 million and more ammunition. I remain curious about Beretta’s control over the importer.” Antonio Minardo, chair: “Thank you. If there are no other requests to speak, I thank the colleagues present and our guests for their answers…I therefore declare the hearing closed.”

Since then, new shipments of European weapons continue to flow to Moscow. Data on the latest shipment of the holding company’s weapons date to this past spring. On March 17, Kolchuga LLC, owned by Rafik Yetumyan (a nominal owner for Mikhail Khubutia and Beretta’s partner in Russian Eagle), received 30 Benelli Argo-E carbines in .308 Win and 10 carbines of the same model in .30-06 Springfield.