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Russian electronic warfare disrupts navigation on one of its own “shadow fleet” tankers in the Baltic

The Insider
The tanker Pate under one of its former names. Photo: MarineTraffic

The tanker Pate under one of its former names. Photo: MarineTraffic

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The Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Pate (IMO: 9338905), sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, began transmitting unusual navigation data after entering the Baltic Sea, as noted on June 22 by an open source intelligence (OSINT) analyst who posts on social media under the name “auonsson” (formerly Markus Jonsson).

According to Starboard Maritime Intelligence data reviewed by The Insider, the vessel’s route began appearing with noticeable deviations after it entered the Baltic Sea. The tanker’s track showed abrupt changes in position and sections that did not match normal vessel movement.

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Source: Starboard Maritime Intelligence | The Insider

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The auonsson OSINT account suggested the cause could be interference with, or spoofing of, satellite navigation signals — known as GPS spoofing — which is regularly recorded near Russia’s Kaliningrad region. The account said ships’ navigation systems usually return to normal after leaving the affected area; however, in the case of Pate, the consequences appeared to last longer. As of the afternoon of June 23, the tanker’s navigation systems still had not recovered. Auonsson joked that the ship appeared to have suffered a severe “concussion” or “intoxication.”

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According to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Pate is involved in exports of Russian oil and petroleum products that bypass restrictions imposed by the G7 and its partners. Ukrainian intelligence says the vessel has been used for shipments from Russian Baltic Sea ports, switching off its AIS and manipulating navigation systems near the port of Ust-Luga. Greenpeace also classifies the ship as part of the shadow fleet.

Since 2025, Pate has been sanctioned by a number of Western countries. The UK imposed restrictions on the vessel in May 2025, followed by Canada in June, the EU in July, Switzerland in August, and Australia in September. Ukraine added the tanker to its sanctions list in December 2025.

According to Ukraine, the tanker is linked to the Indian company Orion Ship Management LLP, which has been connected to “shadow fleet operator” Gatik Ship Management. After Western sanctions were imposed In 2022 and 2023, Gatik became one of the world’s largest carriers of Russian oil. Ukrainian intelligence says Orion Ship Management LLP was part of a group of companies that stepped in to provide ship management services after previous providers declined due to the risk of sanctions.

Judging by the vessel’s movement data, Pate did not pass through the English Channel. Instead, the tanker sailed around Britain and Ireland, choosing a significantly longer route to reach the Atlantic Ocean. On June 14, the tanker Smyrtos (IMO: 9389100), which is also linked to Russian oil shipments, was detained in the English Channel after Royal Marines and officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) boarded the vessel.

The English Channel has been one of the most important routes for Russian oil exports from Primorsk and Ust-Luga, meaning any risk of detention, inspection, or other restrictive measures can increase shipping costs by forcing shadow fleet operators to use longer alternatives. For now, The Insider found that only vessels sailing under the Russian flag, rather than third-country flags, are passing through the English Channel — and they are doing so under escort by Russian warships. Other vessels have changed routes to avoid the Channel altogether.

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