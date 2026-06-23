Suppliers to Russia’s interior ministry and National Guard arrested for assembling radios from foreign components

The Tverskoy District Court in Moscow has arrested Vitaly Kozlov, CEO of the St. Petersburg-based company Profi-Svyaz, and Alexei Baranov, head of the affiliated company Astrakom, on fraud charges. According to Kommersant, investigators believe that the Radon radio stations supplied to the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs under a 2020 contract were assembled using foreign components, despite the terms of reference requiring Russian-made parts.

The case concerns a contract for the supply of Radon P45 radio stations worth 950,000 rubles ($12,700), signed by Profi-Svyaz to provide the Central District Logistics Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with communications equipment. An expert examination by the ministry found that the radios did not meet the requirement that the devices be assembled from Russian-made components. Kozlov and Baranov pleaded not guilty, stating that the contract had been fully executed and that the users had not filed any complaints regarding the quality of the supplied radios.

As The Insider learned, in 2023 the company Astrakom imported electronic components — microphones, remote radio control kits, portable transceivers, and cables — manufactured by Chinese companies Kirisun Communication, Jinan Luma International Trading, and Hytera Communication.

The defense requested that the defendants be placed under house arrest or subjected to a travel ban, arguing that they might flee or obstruct the inquiry. The court remanded both men to pre-trial detention. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, argued that the case pertained to commercial activity and should be heard by a commercial court.

Investigators are also checking Kozlov and Baranov for possible violations in the execution of other government contracts. Astrakom was a major supplier of communications equipment to Russia’s National Guard. In 2021, the company signed a contract for the supply of 2,851 Radon-361 P23 and Radon-361 P45 radio stations worth 164.6 million rubles ($2,2 million). In May 2026, the contract was terminated due to the inability to deliver the equipment, and the National Guard sought recovery of a portion of the advance payment through the courts.