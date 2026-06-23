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5.11 tactical clothing worn by Russian troops was imported by Polish, Latvian, and Hong Kong firms

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

Clothing and gear from the tactical brand 5.11, procured for Russian military personnel taking part in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is being imported into Russia through Latvian, Hong Kong, and Polish firms, The Insider has found. At the very least, these are the companies that listed the brand in customs data.

According to the paperwork, the gear is being imported by Latvian company SIA MD Met (owner and CEO Jeļena Timohina), with the involvement of Hong Kong-based NStar Logistics Limited and Polish firm Tls Import-Export Sp. Z O. O. The recipients on the Russian side have been Kaliningrad-based entities Laf (ООО «Лаф») and Partner Tekstil (ООО «Партнер текстиль»), respectively. Among the items imported were 5.11 TACTICAL trousers, T-shirts, shirts, and caps.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wearing a 5.11 TACTICAL TacTec Plate Carrier in Multicam

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wearing a 5.11 TACTICAL TacTec Plate Carrier in Multicam

Ilya Kystov, CEO of Tls Import-Export Sp. Z O.O., continued to make frequent car trips from the Polish city of Elbląg in Poland to Kaliningrad even after the start of the full-scale war in 2023.

Packages of 5.11 tactical goggles for Russian military personnel

Packages of 5.11 tactical goggles for Russian military personnel

SK “Burevestnik” Sochi

Another shipment of aid from the FRIENDS OF THE RUSSIAN SPRING — 5.11 tactical goggles for servicemen in the special military operation zone.

We thank the Friends of the Russian Spring for their support!

#Russia
#FriendsOfRussianSpring
#kosikikarate
#russianspring
#RussiaIsAnInvincibleCountry

When The Insider called Tls Import-Export Sp. Z O.O., Olga Czyżewska picked up the phone. She did not respond to the journalist’s question on the substance of the matter, saying only that Ilya Kustov was currently away. Contact details for SIA MD Met or NStar Logistics Limited could not be found.

A Russian soldier wearing a 5.11 body armor vest

A Russian soldier wearing a 5.11 body armor vest

Ars Arma

#Arsarma_archive

The photo shows a fighter in the special military operation zone wearing our archived T-Tec vest in the Atacs-FG camouflage pattern. We are also publishing a recent brief customer review related to this product:

“Good evening. Some time ago, I ordered a 5.11 Tac Tec plate carrier from the guys. Recently, I contacted Dmitry because it needed repairs due to very frequent use. At the moment, they rarely grant leave and only for short periods, so I was worried they wouldn’t have time to fix it, but the guys did everything quickly and professionally. Special thanks for that. The guys keep their word! Wishing you prosperity and success, folks!)”

We remind you that archived items have been discontinued; however, some pieces from archived series are still available in our warehouse and can be purchased in limited quantities. They are published under the hashtag #Arsarma_archive.

Follow our news, and thank you for choosing us!

The 5.11 brand is widely available in military and tactical gear stores across Russia (1, 234). In the 2010s, it was popular among fighters from the so-called “people’s republics” of occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as among jihadists and Kadyrovites.

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