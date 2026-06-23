5.11 tactical clothing worn by Russian troops was imported by Polish, Latvian, and Hong Kong firms

Ars Arma

#Arsarma_archive

The photo shows a fighter in the special military operation zone wearing our archived T-Tec vest in the Atacs-FG camouflage pattern. We are also publishing a recent brief customer review related to this product:

“Good evening. Some time ago, I ordered a 5.11 Tac Tec plate carrier from the guys. Recently, I contacted Dmitry because it needed repairs due to very frequent use. At the moment, they rarely grant leave and only for short periods, so I was worried they wouldn’t have time to fix it, but the guys did everything quickly and professionally. Special thanks for that. The guys keep their word! Wishing you prosperity and success, folks!)”

We remind you that archived items have been discontinued; however, some pieces from archived series are still available in our warehouse and can be purchased in limited quantities. They are published under the hashtag #Arsarma_archive.

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