Pro-Kremlin Matryoshka bot network spreads fakes about purported European conflict over “Russophobia obsession”

Zelensky’s decision did indeed cause a stir. Polish President Karol Nawrocki even stripped the Ukrainian president of the Order of the White Eagle, deeming Zelensky’s action to be a violation of “the duty to uphold the honor of this highest state decoration.” Nawrocki emphasized, however, that Poland continues to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and has no intention of ceasing its assistance. Mikser’s reaction depicted in the video, on the other hand, bears no relation to reality.

Poland’s painful relationship with the UPA dates back to what is known as the Volhynia massacre — the mass killing of Poles in the historical region of Volhynia (the present-day Ukrainian regions of Rivne, Volyn, and part of Ternopil) in 1942–1943. At that time, ethnic Poles who had lived in the area before World War II were killed on orders from the local UPA leadership. Historians estimate the number of Polish victims at between 50,000 and 100,000. Despite multiple attempts at reconciliation and a joint study of these events undertaken by Poland and Ukraine, the event remains a subject of fierce controversy to this day.

Another campaign targeting an Estonian politician — this time EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas — was launched two days earlier. One of the videos, disguised as content from the Estonian outlet Postimees, features a fake quote attributed to Kallas’s predecessor Josep Borrell. He supposedly commented on a planned reform of European diplomacy, stating that he doesn’t “know a single MEP who likes Kaja Kallas,” and described the Baltic states as “the main hotbed of anti-Russian resentment in the EU.”