Kremlin bots respond with disinfo after former U.S. national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard publishes report on “biolabs” in Ukraine

Over the past several days, the network’s bots have published at least six different videos disguised as content from various outlets, including The Insider. The videos address not only U.S. “biolabs,” but also the alleged involvement of other countries in the projects.

In one video presented as coming from the English-language edition of Deutsche Welle, France is falsely accused of “using Ukrainian orphans” to test experimental drugs. The video claims that French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist confirmed this by saying the tests were “fully legal.” Another video, presented as coming from Reporters Without Borders, supposedly “welcomes” the disclosures and transparency of U.S. authorities and says it “expects the same” from the French government.

One video, falsely presented as content from Politico, compares the alleged exposure of a “biolab network” in Ukraine to the world learning the truth about Nazi Germany’s concentration camps.

The fakes also shift blame onto the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Another video claims that organizations and media outlets funded by the agency took part in a campaign against U.S. intelligence and Gabbard personally after they supposedly exposed the “truth” about the laboratories. The outlets and journalists that were claimed to have published such information include Bellingcat, Voice of America, and The Insider’s Christo Grozev.

A separate video impersonating The Insider claims that the disappearance of more than 34,000 people in Ukraine since 2014 is connected to the work of the “biolabs” and that the highest number of disappearances was allegedly recorded in areas where those laboratories operate.