“Young Russian diplomat” behind the 2025 arson attacks on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s homes, investigations find

According to the journalistic investigation, Lavrynovych was recruited by an unidentified Russian-speaking handler who went by the Telegram nickname “El Money.” The handler promised his Ukrainian recruit money in exchange for carrying out various tasks, from putting up posters and making graffiti to carrying out arson attacks. After the final fire, El Money wrote to Lavrynovych that he had “attacked the home of a very high-ranking person in Britain” and that he “needed to leave the city.” Lavrynovych was arrested soon afterward.

The Russian handler

Prosecutors did not disclose El Money’s identity, but the BBC has identified him as 23-year-old Evgeny Lyukshin. The outlet described him as the “son of a senior Russian official” and a “young Russian diplomat,” adding that Lyukshin’s father had previously served as a counselor at the Russian Embassy in Denmark. The younger Lyukshin studied at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Russia’s elite diplomatic university.

The Insider established that Evgeny Lyukshin is indeed the son of Alexander Evgenyevich Lyukshin, a chief adviser at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Situation and Crisis Center. Both father and son are registered in Moscow at 91 Profsoyuznaya St., one of the sites where departmental apartments were issued to SVR employees. The movements of Alexander Lyukshin’s car also point to a connection with the SVR.