New rules for processing asylum applications will come into effect in the European Union on June 12. They are part of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, a reform package adopted by the Council of the EU in May 2024.

One of the key elements of the reform is a new regulation governing the procedure for granting international protection. It is intended to replace the previous system in which the national laws of member states governed procedures in line with an EU directive that set a general framework.

At present, asylum applications in the EU are reviewed under the regular procedure, or in some cases under an accelerated one. Until now, the use of accelerated procedures has largely remained an option to be used at the discretion of member states. The new regulation makes accelerated review mandatory for several categories of applicants.

One such category is citizens of a country whose average EU recognition rate for international protection is 20% or lower. In such cases, review deadlines are significantly shortened — down to three months. Exiled Russian politician and former political prisoner Andrei Pivovarov warned that this could affect the quality of case reviews, deprive applicants of the chance to provide additional arguments, and ultimately lead to more rejections.