NATO forces shoot down drone over Latvia for the first time as another UAV explodes in Moldova

For the first time, NATO air force jets patrolling the skies over the Baltic states have shot down a drone over Latvia, according to a statement released by the country’s Defense Ministry earlier today.
The ministry said the drone entered Latvian airspace as a result of Russia’s use of electronic warfare. It did not say who launched the drone or what type it was. The ministry noted that Latvia’s armed forces had strengthened their air defenses along the country’s eastern border by deploying additional units.
Local media said a French aircraft intercepted the drone between the cities of Rēzekne and Kārsava, near the border with Russia’s Pskov Region. Residents in several districts received air threat alerts urging them to take shelter.
“Immediately take shelter indoors and follow the two-wall principle,” the warning said, referring to sheltering in a place separated from the outside by at least two walls. “Follow official reports. If you notice a low-flying or suspicious object, do not approach it and call 112. The end of the threat will be announced separately.”
Preliminary information indicated that the explosion caused no injuries or damage.
Latvian territorial defense troops were involved in the search for debris, with Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis saying the decision to shoot down the drone was made after authorities confirmed it would not endanger people or civilian infrastructure.
In early May, two Ukrainian drones that had veered off course due to the effects of Russian electronic warfare systems damaged four empty tanks at an oil depot in Rēzekne. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha issued an official apology for the incident. The drone incident later led to the resignation of Latvia’s government.
In mid-May, NATO aircraft shot down a drone over Estonia for the first time. It turned out to be a Ukrainian-made UAV flying toward Russian territory.
A drone also entered Moldovan airspace on the same day, with Moldova’s Foreign Ministry saying it exploded in Orhei, in the country’s east. Authorities speculated that it may have been Ukrainian.