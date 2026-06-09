NATO forces shoot down drone over Latvia for the first time as another UAV explodes in Moldova

For the first time, NATO air force jets patrolling the skies over the Baltic states have shot down a drone over Latvia, according to a statement released by the country’s Defense Ministry earlier today.

The ministry said the drone entered Latvian airspace as a result of Russia’s use of electronic warfare. It did not say who launched the drone or what type it was. The ministry noted that Latvia’s armed forces had strengthened their air defenses along the country’s eastern border by deploying additional units.

Local media said a French aircraft intercepted the drone between the cities of Rēzekne and Kārsava, near the border with Russia’s Pskov Region. Residents in several districts received air threat alerts urging them to take shelter.

“Immediately take shelter indoors and follow the two-wall principle,” the warning said, referring to sheltering in a place separated from the outside by at least two walls. “Follow official reports. If you notice a low-flying or suspicious object, do not approach it and call 112. The end of the threat will be announced separately.”