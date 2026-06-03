Armenian government vows to send voters arriving from Russia to military training camps amid suspicions of election interference

In the run-up to parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7, Armenia’s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said the authorities in Yerevan are ready to send citizens arriving from Russia to military training camps. Papoyan made the remark in an interview with local publication Civic after being asked about rumors that the opposition allegedly planned to bring 100,000 people from Russia to Armenia in order for them to vote against the incumbent government of prime minister Nikol Pashinyan:
“I am very glad [these citizens are coming] because, first, our polls show that most of them will vote for us [the ruling Civil Contract party], and second, we need these people, because military training camps are now underway. It will be very good: We will send 30,000 to 40,000 of those 100,000 to training camps, and then they can return to Kaluga [where Strong Armenia party leader Samvel Karapetyan lived for several years]. What’s the problem?”
The pro-government Telegram channel Baghramyan 26, citing its own sources, wrote that starting on June 1 the authorities began checking Armenian citizens arriving from Russia. “This applies to people who are subject to mandatory 25-day training camps. At the moment, a number of people have already received notices requiring them to appear at a military draft office to take part in training camps,” the channel wrote.
Under a plan previously approved by Armenia’s government, reservist training camps are being held seven times this year, including from March 31 through June 19.
On June 1, activist Arshak Makichyan took to Facebook to publish correspondence with Mikael Badalyan, a pro-Russian blogger and head of the Armenian office of the Eurasia Foundation. In the messages, Badalyan promised to organize a trip to Armenia to vote in the June 7 election.
The Telegram channel Ateo Breaking reported that a complaint had been filed with Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Court against Badalyan’s Eurasia Foundation over suspicions that it was involved in voter bribery.
Makichyan told The Insider he decided to write to Badalyan and publish the exchange because he considers diaspora interference in Armenia’s electoral process unacceptable:
“I had written to him once before, last time in May 2024, when they were organizing protests in Armenia. Back then, he replied that there was no money. This time, to my surprise, he asked me to send passport details to buy a ticket. I did this because I am irritated by people who pretend to be activists while in reality promoting Russia’s interests in Armenia, which is obvious to everyone. I also disagree with the current government on many issues and often speak out about it, but I believe that the diaspora, which does not live in Armenia, should not interfere in the country’s domestic and foreign policy. I believe people like him put Armenian democracy at risk, because criticism of the government is ultimately instrumentalized by pro-Kremlin actors. This obstructs discussion of real problems and harms independent candidates who do not have Kremlin support.”
“100,000 voters”
Reuters reported in late May that the Kremlin had allegedly discussed the possibility of bringing tens of thousands of Armenians from Russia to Armenia, whose total population is under 3 million, to take part in the vote. Unnamed Western intelligence officials told the agency that Russian officials estimated that transporting 100,000 people would cost $50 million. Reuters noted, however, that it could not determine whether Russian authorities were trying to carry out the plan.
Under Armenia’s election law, voting for the National Assembly takes place only inside the country. Citizens are included on voter lists according to their place of permanent registration in Armenia.
Article 11 of Armenia’s Electoral Code states: “All citizens with the right to vote who are registered in a given municipality, as well as citizens temporarily or permanently residing there and not registered in that municipality, shall be included in the voter lists if, no later than five days before voting and in the manner established by the Central Electoral Commission, they submit an application to the head of the municipality to include their surname and first name in the voter list.”