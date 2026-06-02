On Children’s Day, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), and the police held events for schoolchildren across a range of cities including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, and Yakutsk. Officers demonstrated weapons, armored vehicles, and riot suppression techniques, DOXA reports.

In Vladivostok, the Rosgvardiya directorate for Primorsky Territory organized a celebration at the premises of the Vostok unit, which has participated in the war against Ukraine. As Vladimir Motorin, deputy chairman of the Patriot military sports club, wrote on social media, fighters of the unit and cadets from the local branch of the Far Eastern Law Institute showed children “drill maneuvers and formations used for suppressing mass unrest.” Club instructors also held basic military training workshops for the schoolchildren.