Technical analysis confirms Russian Geran-2 drone hit residential building in Romania’s Galați, President Nicușor Dan says

A final technical report by Romanian specialists has confirmed that the drone that crashed into a residential building in the city of Galați on May 28 was a Russian Geran-2, Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced on social media on Sunday, May 31.

Dan said the conclusion is based on a range of technical evidence. Fragments found at the scene bore the inscription “GERAN-2” («ГЕРАН-2») in Cyrillic, while the UAV’s electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements were identical or nearly identical to those previously found on other drones of the same type. The analysis also found matches in production markings, materials, and fuel.