Technical analysis confirms Russian Geran-2 drone hit residential building in Romania’s Galați, President Nicușor Dan says

A final technical report by Romanian specialists has confirmed that the drone that crashed into a residential building in the city of Galați on May 28 was a Russian Geran-2, Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced on social media on Sunday, May 31.
Dan said the conclusion is based on a range of technical evidence. Fragments found at the scene bore the inscription “GERAN-2” («ГЕРАН-2») in Cyrillic, while the UAV’s electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements were identical or nearly identical to those previously found on other drones of the same type. The analysis also found matches in production markings, materials, and fuel.
“The fact that such a device struck a residential building in Romania, causing injuries and material damage, is of particular gravity, and the sole responsible party is Russia,” Dan said, adding that the investigation’s findings would be shared with Romania’s allies, as well as with relevant NATO and European Union bodies.
The strike in question occurred near the border with Ukraine. Two people were injured. After the incident, Romanian authorities declared Russia’s consul general in Constanța, Andrei Kosilin, persona non grata and announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in the city. Bucharest said the measures were a direct response to the incident.