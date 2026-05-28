Italian journalist sued over probe into European assets of high-ranking Russian official Valentina Matviyenko’s family

Italian journalist Massimiliano Coccia has been sued over an investigation into the European assets of the family of Valentina Matviyenko, the chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council, the country’s upper house of parliament. Coccia reported the lawsuit on social media but did not say who filed the complaint. He reposted several posts by other users saying the lawsuit was filed by the Matviyenko family itself. The family’s representatives have not commented on the journalist’s statement.

Coccia called the lawsuit an attempt to intimidate him.

“I'm convinced of the integrity of my journalistic work — but it does demand a serious reflection on the level of impunity and protection that Russian oligarchs and their associates continue to enjoy in our country,” he wrote. “While Europe debates sanctions and democratic security, shadowy networks keep investing capital through shell companies, frontmen, and hard-to-trace financial circuits, all while trying to intimidate investigative journalism. I will continue to report and document how these envoys of corruption, influence, and war still manage to move between Italy and Europe, investing opaque fortunes and seeking to silence those who do reporting. Without fear and with determination.”

Coccia’s investigation into the Matviyenko family was published by the Italian newspaper Linkiesta nearly a year ago. It alleged that Sergei Matviyenko, the son of the Federation Council speaker, lives in a villa in the Italian city of Pesaro on the Adriatic coast and has moved a significant share of his assets to San Marino, an independent republic surrounded by Italy.