OSINT project Oryx puts Russia’s confirmed losses in Ukraine at 4,390 tanks and 6,429 IFVs, with list maxing out storage on Blogger platform

Russia has lost 4,390 tanks, 6,429 infantry fighting vehicles, and 184 aircraft in Ukraine, according to visually confirmed losses collected by the Oryx open source intelligence (OSINT) project. The list of Russian combat vehicle losses has grown so extensive that it has reached the maximum post size on Blogger, the platform where it is published.

Jakub Janovsky, one of the project’s contributors, wrote on X that the problem was temporarily solved by reducing hyperlink metadata leading to photos and videos of Russian equipment that had been destroyed, damaged, abandoned, or captured. He said this could complicate work with the archive for researchers looking to verify old Oryx entries or using links to them, but that new losses would continue to be added.

According to Oryx’s current data, Russia’s total confirmed losses exceed 23,000 pieces of equipment. They include 4,390 tanks, 6,429 infantry fighting vehicles, 730 armored personnel carriers, 2,399 armored fighting vehicles of other types, 416 air defense systems, 130 radar systems, 184 aircraft, 175 helicopters, and 33 ships and submarines.

Oryx counts only losses confirmed by photos or videos. The project's authors stress that actual losses on both sides are higher because the tally does not include vehicles lost without visual evidence. The Oryx team also works to avoid duplicates and verifies the status of each item, indicating whether it was destroyed, damaged, abandoned, or captured.