German company used Turkey and other countries to supply dual-use goods to Russia for 4 years

Police in the northern German city of Lübeck have arrested a businessman suspected of organizing a scheme to supply dual-use technology to Russia. Politico identified the suspect as 39-year-old Nikita S.

The four-year investigation identified trading company Global Trade as the core of the scheme. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company supplied goods to Russia directly. Investigators believe that after the invasion and the tightening of sanctions, Global Trade changed its supply routes to conceal the end users in Russia.

The Lübeck-based company’s Russian partner was reportedly Kolovrat LLC, which is under U.S. sanctions. German investigators say Kolovrat served as the hub of a procurement network supplying Russian industry, including defense companies.

Nikita S. became Global Trade’s managing director in March 2022. Case materials describe him as the link between the German company and its Russian partner. Investigators also found that he worked directly for Kolovrat, coordinating orders, payments and shipments.

Customs data showed that the shipments included microcontrollers, electronic components, sensors, ball bearings, mechanical parts, oscilloscopes and other measuring equipment. Investigators said many of the items are dual-use goods, meaning they can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Several shipments were traced to end users in Russia linked to defense or nuclear research.

The scheme also involved two other German entities, ER Industriebedarf GmbH and Amtech Solutions, as well as the Turkish company MR Global. The goods were sent to Russia through third countries, including Turkey. In some cases, only five to 10 days passed between their dispatch from the EU and delivery in Russia.

According to The Insider’s review of the North Data database, Global Trade GmbH’s managing director is Nikita Siegle.