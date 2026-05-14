Canadian intelligence met with Quebec firearms manufacturer Cadex after The Insider and Global News found its rifles reached Russian snipers

Canadian intelligence officers held several meetings with executives at the Quebec-based firearms manufacturer Cadex Defence after it emerged that the Russian army had adopted the company’s rifles. In a joint investigation with Global News in October, The Insider reported that Russian Armed Forces snipers were using Cadex rifles.

Cadex President Serge Dextraze told Global News that meetings with representatives of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS, focused on Moscow’s efforts to circumvent the arms embargo. Cadex Defence insists it does not supply its products to Russia. Dextraze said intelligence officers provided the company with specific guidelines. He stressed that authorities had no complaints about the company’s operations.

CSIS, in turn, said the intelligence service is working with arms manufacturers and exporters to prevent sanctioned Canadian goods from reaching Russia. “With increased awareness of this illicit activity, Canadian companies are better enabled to proactively vet customers themselves,” a CSIS spokesperson said.