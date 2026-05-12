Russia’s Ursa Major, which sank in 2024, was likely targeted by Western forces to prevent transfer of nuclear technology to North Korea

The Russian cargo vessel Ursa Major (IMO: 9538892), which sank in international waters off the coast of Spain in late 2024, may have been subjected to a risky intervention by Western military forces seeking to prevent the transfer of Russian nuclear technologies to North Korea, according to a CNN investigation.

This version is reportedly contained in the case files of the Spanish probe into the incident. Investigators suggested that the 50-by-50-centimeter breach in the cargo ship’s hull was likely caused by a Barracuda-type torpedo. Such torpedoes are possessed by Russia, Iran, the United States, and several NATO allies.

Meanwhile, analysts interviewed by the outlet suggested that the incident may have been caused by a magnetic mine planted on the ship’s hull.

Barracuda is a high-speed torpedo that generates an air bubble in front of itself, reducing drag resistance. According to CNN, it could have struck the vessel silently: the Russian captain reportedly told investigators that he heard neither an impact nor an explosion on Dec. 22, when the ship first began to slow down. Only a day later did the crew hear three explosions in the engine room, which killed two crew members. Their bodies were never recovered.