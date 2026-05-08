Putin secretly awarded North Korean generals for operation in Russia’s Kursk Region, NK News reports

Vladimir Putin held a secret awards ceremony in December for North Korean generals who took part in combat operations against the Ukrainian army in Russia’s Kursk Region, according to a report by the independent outlet NK News.

The ceremony came to light after a memorial museum opened in Pyongyang on April 27 with photographs from the event on display. The images show Putin personally presenting Russian state awards to North Korean military personnel.

A caption under the photographs reads: “Ceremony for presenting state awards of the Russian Federation to the chief commanders and soldiers of the Korean People’s Army’s overseas operational unit who took part in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region, Dec. 3, 2025.” The medals themselves are also on display at the museum.

According to NK News, at least five senior North Korean military officers received awards. Their identities have not been officially disclosed, but the outlet suggests they may be the generals Putin greeted at the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2025.

The ceremony had not previously been reported publicly and did not appear on the Kremlin’s official schedule. Chris Monday, a Russia expert at Dongseo University, said the Kremlin likely concealed the event deliberately. In his view, Moscow wants to highlight its alliance with North Korea while avoiding the appearance of being too dependent on Pyongyang.

Monday also suggested the awards may have been an attempt to ease tensions between Russian and North Korean military personnel. He said North Korean officials were dissatisfied with how their units were used in the Kursk region and had criticized Russia’s command.

The museum exhibit also shows footage from visits by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who were guided through the museum by Kim Jong Un.