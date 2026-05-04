Peru repatriates 18 citizens fraudulently recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, 9 to return in the coming days

Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that over the past two weeks, 18 Peruvian citizens have returned from Russia to their home country after seeking assistance from the consular section of the country’s embassy in Moscow. The ministry stated that the individuals had left their home country “to provide services in foreign armed forces.”

Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said another citizen is scheduled to return on May 3, with six more expected on May 4. They departed Moscow with help from embassy staff. The return of two others has not yet been finalized, but authorities expect to arrange it in the coming days.

Peru’s Prosecutor’s Office earlier launched a preliminary investigation into suspected human trafficking. According to the investigation, Peruvian citizens may have been lured to Russia with promises of jobs in security and other sectors, and after arrival were allegedly coerced into taking part in combat operations against Ukraine. The Prosecutor’s Office requested information from Peru’s Foreign Ministry and immigration authorities, and has also begun interviewing witnesses as part of the probe.

Peruvian media reported that relatives of missing people had appealed to authorities for their return. RPP cited the account of Lila Abarca Pimentel, wife of 27-year-old Alberto Ayala Eguren, who said her husband was promised a security job in Russia and a $25,000 bonus but was later held at military bases, beaten, and threatened with prison after signing a contract in Russian.

La República reported, citing family lawyer Marcelo Tataje Pecol, that relatives have informed authorities about 135 missing Peruvians and another 250 potential cases. According to Pecol, people were recruited via social media with promises of jobs as security guards, cooks, drivers, or engineers, with salaries of up to $4,000 per month and bonuses of up to $20,000. Once they arrived in Russia, their passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were sent to fight in Ukraine.