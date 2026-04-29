Ukrainian military reports strikes on Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters in Voronezh Region and destruction of $100 million Nebo-M radar

The Nebo-M is a mobile, multifunctional radar system designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at medium and high altitudes. It can detect aircraft at distances of up to 500 to 600 kilometers (310 to 370 miles), ballistic targets at up to about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), as well as low-observable and small targets, including drones and cruise missiles.

Russian Nebo-M radar systems have previously been targeted by Ukrainian strikes. On May 28, 2024, a Nebo-M system was hit near Luhansk, and in October of that year, Ukrainian forces also said they destroyed a Nebo-M radar using an ATACMS missile, though the exact location of the strike was not disclosed.