Russia secretly uses commercial airlines to move troops, weapons and materiel, Dallas-Analytics investigation finds

Russia’s Defense Ministry uses aircraft formally classified as civilian to transport military cargo, the project Dallas-Analytics found in a recent investigation. As of April 2022, Russia’s commercial aircraft fleet included 1,287 planes, 60 of which were used by various state agencies and affiliated companies for non-commercial transport. That segment includes the 223rd Flight Unit, which is subordinate to the Defense Ministry. According to the investigators, the 223rd works in tandem with its sister unit, the 224th, which split from the Russian Air Force in order to provide commercial cargo air transport.

By placing part of its fleet in the civilian registry, the Defense Ministry can bypass restrictions imposed on military aircraft. International law requires complex and easily traceable permits for military aircraft to cross national borders and bars them from using commercial airports. However, Russian aircraft, posing as civilian charter flights, transport military cargo to major transit hubs in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and African countries, the investigation alleged. In 2023, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the 223rd Flight Unit for transporting Wagner mercenaries, weapons, and resources through Syria, Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic. The 224th Flight Unit and its Director General, Vladimir Mikheychik, were sanctioned over the use of nominally civilian Il-76 aircraft to move ballistic missiles from North Korea to Russia.

State squadrons are only part of a broader shadow logistics network, the investigators found. Dallas-Analytics published documents that it said proved the use of private civilian airlines for military purposes. In particular, Aviacon Zitotrans transported military helicopters to Laos in 2020, missile systems and warheads to India in 2022, and “dangerous goods” to Syria in 2023. The carrier also helped move military cargo from Russia to China on behalf of key Russian defense companies and delivered electronic equipment from Uganda for the Almaz-Antey concern.